Trump Campaign Says Filing Lawsuit In Nevada To Stop Counting Improper Votes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:27 PM

Trump Campaign Says Filing Lawsuit in Nevada to Stop Counting Improper Votes

US President Donald Trump's campaign is filing a federal lawsuit in the state of Nevada to stop counting votes of non-residents, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's campaign is filing a Federal lawsuit in the state of Nevada to stop counting votes of non-residents, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt told reporters on Thursday.

"We are filing in federal district court, here in Las Vegas. We're asking the judge...

to stop counting improper votes," Laxalt said.

Former US Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell explained that non-residents of the state, who moved out during the COVID-19 pandemic, have voted, despite of 30-day resident requirement.

"It's publicly available information that non-residents have voted. If you haven't been in the state for 30 days, it is illegal to vote," Grenell said.

