Trump Campaign Says US President Aims to Designate KKK as Terror Group - Pool Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to designate the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan (KKK) as a terrorist group and will make Juneteenth a Federal holiday as part of a plan to help African-Americans, a White House pool report said citing details from the Trump reelection campaign.

The pool report on Friday said the Trump reelection campaign provided details on the president's "Platinum Plan," which includes designating the KKK as well as the far left Antifa as terrorist organizations, increase access to capital in Black communities by about $500 billion, make Juneteenth a federal holiday and create three million new jobs for the Black community.

Trump talked about the Platinum Plan during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier in the day, but did not mention his intention to designate the KKK or to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The US president slammed the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and accused it of hurting the Black community.

The White House did not respond immediately to comment on the issue.