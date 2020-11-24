UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Says Will Continue Fighting Election Fraud Despite State Certifications

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Campaign Says Will Continue Fighting Election Fraud Despite State Certifications

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Trump campaign will continue its legal fight against what it says was a massive election fraud and impropriety despite the fact that some US states have certified the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump legal team senior adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement.

"Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," Ellis said on Monday evening. "We are going to continue combating election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate."

Related Topics

Election Trump 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

2 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

2 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

4 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

3 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.