Trump Campaign Says Will Continue Fighting Election Fraud Despite State Certifications

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Trump campaign will continue its legal fight against what it says was a massive election fraud and impropriety despite the fact that some US states have certified the results of the 2020 presidential election, Trump legal team senior adviser Jenna Ellis said in a statement.

"Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," Ellis said on Monday evening. "We are going to continue combating election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate."