Trump Campaign Says Withdrawing Lawsuit in Michigan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Trump campaign is withdrawing its lawsuit on presidential election results in the US state of Michigan, Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Giuliani said.