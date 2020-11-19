UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Says Withdrawing Lawsuit In Michigan - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:59 PM

Trump Campaign Says Withdrawing Lawsuit in Michigan - Statement

The Trump campaign is withdrawing its lawsuit on presidential election results in the US state of Michigan, Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Trump campaign is withdrawing its lawsuit on presidential election results in the US state of Michigan, Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Giuliani said.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump From

Recent Stories

Courtrooms sealed as 2 judges tested positive for ..

18 seconds ago

Aldar Properties launches AED940 million residenti ..

15 minutes ago

Teargas, rubber bullets on second day of protests ..

21 seconds ago

Majority of UK pubs, restaurants expect to go unde ..

23 seconds ago

Suspected mass grave from Kosovo war found in Serb ..

3 minutes ago

Rangers duo hit with seven-game bans over virus br ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.