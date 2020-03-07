Trump Campaign Starts Law Suit Against CNN on Latest Russia Collusion Claim - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against CNN saying it published false statements by claiming that the team sought help from the Russian government in the 2020 presidential re-election campaign.

"Defendants CNN Broadcasting, CNN Productions and CNN Interactive Group published false and defamatory statements ... concerning the campaign, claiming that it assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table," the complaint said.

The complaint alleges that CNN was aware of the falsity at the time it published the claims but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting Trump's campaign while misleading its own readers in the process.

The campaign filed its lawsuit against CNN and earlier ones against The New York Times and The Washington Post to hold publishers accountable for their reckless false reporting and also to establish the truth, Senior Legal Adviser to Donald J.

Trump for President, Inc. Jenna Ellis told Fox news.

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where CNN is based.

The move came three days after the Trump campaign filed an earlier law suit for libel against the Washington Post newspaper for millions of Dollars on Tuesday for alleging it had published "false and defamatory statements" about an alleged conspiracy with Russia.

The Russian government has always dismissed all such allegations as being entirely fictitious and lacking any supporting evidence whatsoever.