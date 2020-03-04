UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post Over False Report On Russia Election Meddling - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Trump Campaign Sues Washington Post over False Report on Russia Election Meddling - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump's campaign team has filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post over the newspaper's "false" reports of an alleged conspiracy with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, court filings and a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The legal action comes after Trump's campaign last week sued the New York Times for publishing false claims of a conspiracy with Russia during the 2016 vote.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. today filed a libel lawsuit against The Washington Post for two stories falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia," the campaign said in a statement.

Court filings said the newspaper published the two articles on June 13 and June 20, 2019.

