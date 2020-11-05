Trump Campaign Threatens Nationwide Lawsuit Claiming Election Fraud - Giuliani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Trump campaign threatened to sue the city of Philadelphia, first in state courts and then in Federal court, file a lawsuit in the state of Wisconsin and file a nationwide lawsuit to expose the election corruption perpetrated by the Democratic Party, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliana said during a press conference.

"We are going to continue the lawsuit here [in Philadelphia]. Then we're going to bring a second one and then we're going to bring a federal lawsuit and then we're going to take a good look at whether we're bringing this nationally," Giuliani said. "We're certainly going to bring it here and in Wisconsin, quite possibly we'll do a national lawsuit."