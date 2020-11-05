Trump Campaign to Announce Lawsuit in Nevada Alleging Voter Fraud - Fox News

President Donald Trump's legal team will announce a lawsuit in the state of Nevada to stop vote counting due to allegations of voter fraud, Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) President Donald Trump's legal team will announce a lawsuit in the state of Nevada to stop vote counting due to allegations of voter fraud, Fox news reported on Thursday.

Trump's campaign alleges that around 10,000 people voted in the Nevada election, despite no longer living in the state, the report said.

The campaign said in a statement that Rick Grenell, a Trump loyalist and the former director of national intelligence, would announce the legal action in a press conference in Las Vegas at 8:30 a.

m. local time (11:30 a.m. EST./4:30 p.m. GMT).

Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden currently has 264 electoral votes and needs only six more to clinch victory. This is the exact number of electoral votes that Nevada can add to his total tally. US President Donald Trump has so far won 214 votes.

Biden currently leads the race in Nevada with 49.3 percent of the vote, versus Trump's 48.7 percent, with 75 percent of ballots counted, Fox News reported.