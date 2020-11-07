Trump Campaign to Begin Prosecuting Case in Court on Mon After Election Called for Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Sitting US President Donald Trump's campaign will begin asserting its claim to victory in the presidential election in court on Monday, Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

Multiple news outlets now project that Democratic challenger Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump said.