UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign To Begin Prosecuting Case In Court On Mon After Election Called For Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:28 PM

Trump Campaign to Begin Prosecuting Case in Court on Mon After Election Called for Biden

Sitting US President Donald Trump's campaign will begin asserting its claim to victory in the presidential election in court on Monday, Trump said in a statement on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Sitting US President Donald Trump's campaign will begin asserting its claim to victory in the presidential election in court on Monday, Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

Multiple news outlets now project that Democratic challenger Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump said.

Related Topics

Election Trump United States Court

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

31 seconds ago

Cycling: Vuelta a Espana results and standings

32 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga table

34 seconds ago

Motorcycling: European Grand Prix grids

36 seconds ago

Encouraging results emerging in economic sector: P ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's Legal Challenges Against Vote Counting Gro ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.