Trump Campaign To Deny Bloomberg News Press Clearance For Refusing To Probe Dems - Manager

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump Campaign to Deny Bloomberg News Press Clearance for Refusing to Probe Dems - Manager

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign will not issue any more press credentials to employees of Bloomberg news since the organization announced it would not investigate rival Democrats, campaign chief Brad Parscale said on Monday.

"The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong," Parscale said in statement posted to Twitter. "Bloomberg ... has declared that they won't investigate their boss or his Democrat competitors ... but will continue critical reporting on President Trump."

Presented with the new policy from Bloomberg News, the Trump 2020 campaign was forced to determine how to proceed, Parscale explained.

"We are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most media organizations don't announce their biases so publicly ... Since they have declared their bias so openly, the Trump campaign will not credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events," he said.

The Trump campaign would in future itself make the decision whether or not to answer questions from individual reporters or answer inquiries from Bloomberg News on a case by case basis, Parscale said.

