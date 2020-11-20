UrduPoint.com
Trump Campaign To File Major Lawsuit In Georgia - Giuliani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump's campaign plans to file a major lawsuit in Georgia alleging massive election irregularities in the key battleground state, the incumbent's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told reporters on Thursday.

"We are about to file a major lawsuit in Georgia. That will be filed probably tomorrow," Giuliani said during a press conference.

Giuliani alleged that in the city of Atlanta Republicans were not allowed to inspect the absentee mail-in ballot processing. He added that the campaign has evidence of "numerous double voters", "out-of-state voters" and "specific evidence of intimidation and changes of vote.

He dismissed a manual full recount which found several deficiencies in the state, but is expected to confirm Donald Trump's defeat to the Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Georgia is expected to announce the results of a hand recount shortly. State officials do not expect the results to overturn Biden's victory in the state, which he won by nearly 14,000 votes (0.3% of the total).

