Trump Campaign to Immediately Request Recount in Wisconsin - Manager

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The campaign of US President Donald Trump will "immediately" request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is ahead of Trump by 0.6 percent in Wisconsin after 99 percent of votes counted, according to CNN. Wisconsin officials have said that they are still counting votes and not ready to call the race.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubt about the validity of the results.

The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will do so immediately," Stepien said.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.

In Wisconsin, a presidential candidate can request votes recount if the margin is less than 1 percent.