Trump Campaign, US Republican National Committee Report $212Mln 1st Quarter Donations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Supporters of President Donald Trump's re-election contributed more than $212 million to his campaign for a second term in office during the January-March quarter, $56 million more than during the same period a year ago, the Trump campaign disclosed in a press release on Monday.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee (RNC) today announced that the President's re-election campaign, its authorized joint fundraising committees, and the RNC raised over $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, $56 million more than the final quarter of 2019, a 36 percent increase.

The Trump and RNC committees raised more than $63 million in March alone, bringing the total haul cycle to date to over $677 million," the release said.

Fundraising has allowed the campaign and RNC to finance the largest data operation in Republican Party's history, with more than 800,000 volunteers transitioning to a completely virtual operation due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the release added.