Trump Campaign's Ability To Tweet Temporarily Restricted Over Alleged Disinformation - CNN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Twitter said Wednesday it had restricted US President Donald Trump's campaign from posting tweets after its account shared a video containing alleged disinformation about the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), CNN reported.

Earlier, Facebook, which decided to fight the spread of false information about COVID-19 and remove fake content, removed the video from Trump's page. The video contains an excerpt from a Fox news interview with the US leader, in which he said children were "almost immune" to COVID-19.

The video "is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement as quoted by CNN.

More Stories From World

