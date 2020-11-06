UrduPoint.com
Trump Can Not Call US Election Rigged, Stolen - Romney

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has no right to call the presidential election rigged and stolen, Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement on Friday.

President Donald Trump said a day earlier that the US voting system is corrupt and the presidential election stolen.

"[The president] is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen," Romney, a long-time opponent of Trump, said.

Romney also said the Trump's characterization damages freedom and weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the United States.

Romney explained that the president can request voting recounts and call for investigation of the alleged election irregularities.

"Doing these things is consistent with out election process," Romney said.

