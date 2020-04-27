UrduPoint.com
Trump Cancels Coronavirus Task Force Briefing On Monday - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

US President Donald Trump canceled on Monday a Coronavirus Task Force briefing, a daily ritual he attended for weeks since the pandemic started, the White House announced in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump canceled on Monday a Coronavirus Task Force briefing, a daily ritual he attended for weeks since the pandemic started, the White House announced in a statement.

"The 5 pm briefing has been canceled," an updated press schedule for Monday revealed.

The Axios website reported last week that a number of Trump's advisers urged him to stop marathon televised briefings arguing that the overexposure does not help his ratings. The president may stop appearing daily and make shorter remarks when he does, according to the publication.

The scoop followed a stunningly short Friday briefing which lasted less than half an hour without the usual question-and-answer session of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their top medical advisers Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

