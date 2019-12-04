UrduPoint.com
Trump Cancels Final NATO News Conference

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Trump cancels final NATO news conference

US President Donald Trump cancelled on Wednesday a planned final news conference scheduled for after the NATO summit, following two days of sharp disputes with allies

US President Donald Trump cancelled on Wednesday a planned final news conference scheduled for after the NATO summit, following two days of sharp disputes with allies.

"When today's meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington," Trump tweeted.

"We won't be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!"During his two days at the NATO summit near London, Trump has repeatedly engaged in lengthy question and answer sessions with reporters -- taking up so much time that his fellow leaders were caught on video mocking him.

But as the event drew to a close, he expressed anger at Canada's "two-faced" prime minister Justin Trudeau for the joking remarks and cancelled a previously arranged press briefing.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

