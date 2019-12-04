UrduPoint.com
Trump Cancels His Closing NATO Press Conference, Hails 'Great Progress' Made In London

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:59 PM

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that contrary to expectations he would not be holding a press conference to wrap up his visit to London for the NATO summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that contrary to expectations he would not be holding a press conference to wrap up his visit to London for the NATO summit.

"When today's meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won't be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump participated in the two-day meeting of heads of state and government to mark NATO's 70th anniversary.

In a separate tweet, Trump hailed "great progress" made by NATO over the last three years. "Countries other than the US have agreed to pay 130 billion Dollars more per year, and by 2024, that number will be 400 billion dollars. NATO will be richer and stronger than ever before," he wrote.

In a series of bilateral meetings in London, Trump kept pressing his counterparts on the need to increase their countries' military spending up to 2 percent of GDP.

Trump's decision to cancel the press conference came after Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on a hot mic at the Buckingham Palace NATO reception Tuesday evening, appearing to mock the US president for his lengthy comments to reporters.

The viral video, first shared by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, shows the three world leaders apparently talking about Trump, though they did not mention him by name. The leaders appeared to be speaking about Trump's "40-minute press conference," when Trudeau said, "I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor." Only portions of the video were audible.

