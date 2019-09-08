UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 04:20 AM

Trump Cancels Meeting With Afghan, Taliban Leadership Over Terrorist Attacks in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he canceled the meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as the Taliban movement's leadership over recent deadly terrorist attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday," Trump said on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations," the US president stressed.

"If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don't have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway," Trump concluded.

