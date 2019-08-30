UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Cancels Poland Visit As Hurricane Heads For Florida

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Trump cancels Poland visit as hurricane heads for Florida

US President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian headed towards Florida, strengthening on Thursday to a Category 2 storm

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian headed towards Florida, strengthening on Thursday to a Category 2 storm.

Trump, who had been scheduled to attend World War II anniversary commemorations this weekend, said he would focus instead on preparations for the approaching storm.

"Our highest priority is the safety and security of the people in the path of the hurricane," he told reporters in the White House Rose Garden.

Vice President Mike Pence would go to Poland in his place, Trump said.

He called his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to apologize for the cancelation, saying the storm could be "catastrophic," the president's chief of staff Krzysztof Szczerski said, according to the PAP agency.

Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 105 miles per hour (165 kilometers per hour), making it a Category 2 storm on a five-level scale, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

Weather forecasters said Dorian could make landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with the potential to cause life-threatening storm surges.

Florida's governor declared a state of emergency, warning the millions of people who live up and down the eastern coast of the "Sunshine State" to prepare for a potentially major hurricane.

Related Topics

Storm Governor White House Trump Florida Poland World War Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin visits DEWA stand at Aqdar World Summit i ..

11 minutes ago

PITB observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour at Arfa Soft ..

38 minutes ago

Asim wins Squash final

4 minutes ago

27th Special National Games kick off

4 minutes ago

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri ..

4 minutes ago

LTC organises rally in support of Kashmiri people

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.