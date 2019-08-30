Trump Cancels Trip to Poland Amid Hurricane Dorian, Pence Will Go Instead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Thursday called off his trip to Poland this weekend because of the approaching Hurricane Dorian.

"It's very important for me to be here," Trump said during a press conference at the White House. "The storm looks like it could be very big one indeed."

Trump said that Vice President Mike Pence would go to Poland instead and he would reschedule his trip to Warsaw in the near future.