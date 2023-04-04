UrduPoint.com

Trump Case Entering Dangerous Area Where Politics Influences US Justice System - Lawyer

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 05:00 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump's case involving an alleged hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels is entering dangerous territory where politics has an influence over the US justice system, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.

"We're entering a dangerous area where politics have influence over the justice system, and politics are being used to weaponize the prosecutors' offices," Tacopina said. "As I said, you know, it's a Democratic prosecutor supported by Democratic financiers, his campaign, going after the right-wing candidate, the Republican candidate."

Tacopina pointed out the fact that Trump's case was rejected by Federal prosecutors and is now being taken up by left-wing state prosecutor Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan Attorney General, in order to go after the former US president.

The former US president accuses Bragg of being biased.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with Daniels. US media reported that he may face over 30 charges when he is arraigned on Tuesday.

Trump denies the allegations against him as well as having an affair with Daniels, characterizing the case as a political witch hunt amid his bid in the 2024 presidential election.

