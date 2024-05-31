Trump Case Shows US 'eliminating' Rivals, Kremlin Says
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Former US President Donald Trump's unprecedented trial for falsifying business records shows the White House is "eliminating" its political rivals, the Kremlin said Friday.
Trump became the first former US head of state ever convicted of a crime on Thursday after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony charges in a hush money case.
"The fact that a de-facto elimination of political rivals by all possible legal and illegal means is going on there is obvious," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia, whose judiciary has been accused by rights groups and foreign governments of jailing dissidents, often criticises courts in Western countries.
Trump, who faces an election in November that could see him return to the White House, has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "smart guy".
The 77-year-old has vowed to end the Ukraine conflict "within 24 hours" if re-elected, a proposal that has drawn scepticism and alarm from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In February, Trump said he would "encourage" attacks on NATO allies that did not pay their fair share, prompting fierce criticism from the White House and even some of his own supporters.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From World
-
India court urges heatwave emergency declaration16 minutes ago
-
Chinese property giant Evergrande fined $576 mn for 'fraud'46 minutes ago
-
S. Korea military warns of more trash-filled balloons from North46 minutes ago
-
Israel pummels Gaza as troops push into central Rafah46 minutes ago
-
Yemen rebels threaten 'escalation' as US, UK strikes said to kill 1656 minutes ago
-
NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia1 hour ago
-
Iraq hangs eight convicted of 'terrorism': sources1 hour ago
-
Webb telescope finds most distant galaxy ever observed, again2 hours ago
-
US allowing strikes on Russia huge 'boost', Ukraine says2 hours ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai2 hours ago
-
Pakistani food companies showcase diverse range of products at exhibition in Shanghai2 hours ago
-
Xochitl Galvez: from candy seller to Mexican presidential hopeful2 hours ago