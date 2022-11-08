Trump Casts Ballot in Palm Beach, Says He Voted for Governor Ron DeSantis

Former US President Donald Trump cast his ballot on election day in Palm Beach and confirmed he voted for incumbent Florida governor Ron DeSantis, despite speculations about a growing rift between the top two stars of the Republican Party over potential presidential competition in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump cast his ballot on election day in Palm Beach and confirmed he voted for incumbent Florida governor Ron DeSantis, despite speculations about a growing rift between the top two stars of the Republican Party over potential presidential competition in 2024.

"Yes, I did," Trump said leaving a polling place, when asked by reporters whether he voted for DeSantis.

Trump came to cast his vote on Tuesday morning with his wife Melania Trump at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida.

When speaking to the media, Trump reiterated his plans to make a "big announcement" on November 15 from his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Many expected Trump to announce his intention to run again for President of the United States in 2024 on Monday during a rally in Ohio, but that did not happen, despite numerous media reports about it.

On Tuesday, polling stations opened across the United States, which will decide the fate of the political composition of both chambers of the US Congress. Additionally, 36 US states are holding governor elections.