UrduPoint.com

Trump Casts Ballot In Palm Beach, Says He Voted For Governor Ron DeSantis

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Trump Casts Ballot in Palm Beach, Says He Voted for Governor Ron DeSantis

Former US President Donald Trump cast his ballot on election day in Palm Beach and confirmed he voted for incumbent Florida governor Ron DeSantis, despite speculations about a growing rift between the top two stars of the Republican Party over potential presidential competition in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump cast his ballot on election day in Palm Beach and confirmed he voted for incumbent Florida governor Ron DeSantis, despite speculations about a growing rift between the top two stars of the Republican Party over potential presidential competition in 2024.

"Yes, I did," Trump said leaving a polling place, when asked by reporters whether he voted for DeSantis.

Trump came to cast his vote on Tuesday morning with his wife Melania Trump at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida.

When speaking to the media, Trump reiterated his plans to make a "big announcement" on November 15 from his residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Many expected Trump to announce his intention to run again for President of the United States in 2024 on Monday during a rally in Ohio, but that did not happen, despite numerous media reports about it.

On Tuesday, polling stations opened across the United States, which will decide the fate of the political composition of both chambers of the US Congress. Additionally, 36 US states are holding governor elections.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote Trump Wife Florida United States Melania Trump November Congress Media From Top

Recent Stories

EU opens probe into Microsoft buying Activision Bl ..

EU opens probe into Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard

1 minute ago
 Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

Revival of CPEC key to economic boom: speakers

1 minute ago
 Inflation in Russia Expected Within 12-12.4% in 20 ..

Inflation in Russia Expected Within 12-12.4% in 2022 - Economy Minister

1 minute ago
 Blatter says awarding Qatar World Cup was 'a mista ..

Blatter says awarding Qatar World Cup was 'a mistake'

45 minutes ago
 Italy to Provide Ukraine With Air Defense Systems ..

Italy to Provide Ukraine With Air Defense Systems in New Military Aid Package - ..

45 minutes ago
 US Announces $25Mln in Winterization Assistance to ..

US Announces $25Mln in Winterization Assistance to Ukraine

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.