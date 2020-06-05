UrduPoint.com
Trump Casts Doubts Again On US-China Trade Deal, Calls COVID-19 Beijing's 'Very Bad Gift'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Trump Casts Doubts Again on US-China Trade Deal, Calls COVID-19 Beijing's 'Very Bad Gift'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday cast fresh doubts on the trade deal he had signed with China and called the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a "very bad gift" from Beijing.

"I guess, I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago," Trump told a news conference at the White House on Friday, referring to the $200-billion Phase One trade deal singed in January. "I don't know if that [deal] is going to happen. I'll let you know."

Earlier on Friday, the US Labor Department reported that 2.5 million Americans re-entered the workforce in May, confounding economists who had predicted a job loss of 8 million.

Trump praised the news characterizing the jobs rebound as the "greatest comeback."

The US president has constantly sent out mixed signals over the past month on whether he would walk away from the trade deal with China. Trump has said he is no longer happy about the deal because of the COVID-19 impact on the US economy that he blamed on China.

Trump reiterated on Friday that the novel coronavirus is a Chinese virus.

"It's a gift from China and it's a very bad gift," he said.

Last week, Trump also withdrew special US privileges for Hong Kong after China imposed a new security law on the region.

