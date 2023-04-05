Close
Trump Charged With 34 Counts Of Falsifying Business Records - District Attorney

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Trump Charged With 34 Counts of Falsifying Business Records - District Attorney

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday.

"TRUMP is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree," Bragg said in a press release.

Trump, according to Bragg, falsified records to conceal damaging information from US voters before and after the 2016 presidential election.

Last week, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with pornography actress Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment earlier in the day, according to US media.

