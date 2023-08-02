Open Menu

Trump Charged With 4 Criminal Counts Over Alleged Role In January 6 Riot - Indictment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Former President Donald Trump has been charged with four criminal counts over his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, court documents revealed.

"Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power.

So for more than two months following Election Day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false," the indictment said on Tuesday.

Trump is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

