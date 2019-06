(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that China wants a trade deal with the United States because its economy is weakening.

"China's economy is going down the tubes -- they want to make a deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox business news.