WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to cooperate to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to revive global health and prosperity, the White House said in a readout on Friday.

"Having participated in a teleconference with G20 leaders earlier in the day, both leaders reiterated their commitment to cooperate to protect lives and livelihoods," the White House said following Thursday's phone talks between the two leaders. "The two leaders agreed to work together to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and restore global health and prosperity."