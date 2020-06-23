Trump Chooses Presidential Staffer Gidley as Re-Election Press Secretary - White House

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) White House press aide Hogan Gidley has been further promoted as a key figure to deal with the media in President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, the US president announced on Tuesday.

"Hogan Gidley will be leaving the White House on July 1 and heading over to my campaign to be the National Press Secretary," Trump said via Twitter.

"He is a strong, loyal and trusted member of the team that I know will do an outstanding job!"

Gidley has served as White House Deputy Press Secretary since 2019.

Gidley previously served as a Junior Deputy Press Secretary to Trump from 2017 to 2019 at the White House before being appointed to succeed Raj Shah as Deputy Press Secretary last year.

