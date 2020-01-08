Trump Cites Islamic State Defeat as Opening for US, Iran to 'Embrace Peace'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered Iran peace instead of retaliation after Tehran's missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel, while citing the recent defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) as a victory for Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered Iran peace instead of retaliation after Tehran's missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel, while citing the recent defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) as a victory for Iran.

"The destruction of ISIS [Islamic State] is good for Iran and we should work together on this and other shared priorities" Trump said in a nationally televised address. "To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world."

Trump added: "The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."