UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Cites Islamic State Defeat As Opening For US, Iran To 'Embrace Peace'

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Trump Cites Islamic State Defeat as Opening for US, Iran to 'Embrace Peace'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered Iran peace instead of retaliation after Tehran's missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel, while citing the recent defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) as a victory for Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered Iran peace instead of retaliation after Tehran's missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US personnel, while citing the recent defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) as a victory for Iran.

"The destruction of ISIS [Islamic State] is good for Iran and we should work together on this and other shared priorities" Trump said in a nationally televised address. "To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world."

Trump added: "The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."

Related Topics

Attack World Iran Russia ISIS Iraq Trump Tehran United States All Housing

Recent Stories

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance E ..

16 minutes ago

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

16 minutes ago

ATP Cup results - collated

47 seconds ago

US Ready to Offer Ukraine All Possible Assistance ..

48 seconds ago

Trump Urges Iran to Abandon Nuclear Ambitions

50 seconds ago

US Does Not Need Middle East Oil - Trump

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.