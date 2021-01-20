Trump Cites Mideast Peace Deals, Confronting China as Examples of His Success

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President Donald Trump in a farewell address on Tuesday highlighted the US-brokered middle East peace deals and the rallying of nations to confront China as examples of his administration's success,

"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," Trump said.

"As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home."