Trump Claim of Election Fraud Threatens Republican Party Brand - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) President Donald Trump, by claiming he is the victim of massive electoral fraud, tarnishes his own self-image at the expense of the Republican Party's long-term credibility and effectiveness, former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in an opinion article on Wednesday.

"Here is the cold political reality: Trump is enhancing his own brand (in his mind) while harming the Republican brand. The party needs a long internal conversation about the post-Trump era, but first it needs to get there honorably," Bolton wrote in the Washington Post.

As a result, the Republican Party faces a dilemma on whether to keep "coddling" the US president in an attempt to ease the sting of rejection and thereby persuade Trump to eventually admit defeat and exit the White House gracefully, Bolton said.

"The more Republican leaders kowtow, the more Trump believes he is still in control and the less likely he will do what normal presidents do: make a gracious concession speech; fully cooperate with the president-elect in a smooth transition process; and validate the election process itself by joining his successor at the Jan. 20 inauguration," Bolton added.

With few exceptions, Republicans in Congress have been silent for the past week as Trump and his campaign filed lawsuits challenging results in multiple states while offering little evidence to back up his claims of fraud, Bolton said.

The near-term downside for Republicans is the threat of losing both Senate runoff races in the state of Georgia, which would cost the party control of Congress' upper house - a possibility if the president's behavior eats into voters' confidence in the US electoral system, according to Bolton.

At the moment, the Republican Party has yet to suffer permanent damage to its reputation, but Bolton warned that time is running out for party leaders to openly challenge the president during his final days in office or risk permanent damage to the Republican brand, Bolton said.

Bolton, who served as Trump's National Security Adviser from April 2018 until September 2019, is best remembered for his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," a tell-all account of his year-and-a half at the president's side.

Trump has said he won the presidential race but his victory has been stolen via a massive election fraud for which there is much evidence. Consequently, Trump said he is contesting the election results by seeking audits and recounts as well as by suing in court. The Trump team has filed only in the state of Michigan 131 affidavits and 2800 incident reports.