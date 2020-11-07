Trump Claims He Won US Presidential Election by Landslide

Incumbent US leader Donald Trump said on Saturday that he won the presidential election by a landslide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Incumbent US leader Donald Trump said on Saturday that he won the presidential election by a landslide.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

However, according to the latest results of the vote counting, which is still ongoing, Democratic contender Joe Biden leads Trump both in the popular vote and the electoral vote.