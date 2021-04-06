Trump Claims New York Times Report on Overcharging Online Donors 'Misleading'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement refuting the recent New York Times report alleging that his campaign and the Republican party overcharged donors more than $122 million last year.

The New York Times claims that its investigation has revealed that in the final two and a half months of 2020 alone, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their shared accounts issued over 530,000 refunds worth $64.3 million to online donors.

"In yet another highly partisan story, the failing New York Times wrote a completely misleading, one-sided attack piece this weekend that tried to disparage our record-setting grassroots fundraising operation during the 2020 campaign," Trump said in a Monday statement.

He reiterated that last year's presidential election saw massive voter fraud on the part of the Democrats.

"Our support in 2020 was so big - never before seen ... that it has become a major threat to the Democrat Party, which explains why the New York Times immediately rushed to defend their Radical Left allies. Before our two campaigns, 2016 and 2020, Republicans would always lose small Dollar donations. Now we win, or do very well, because we are the party of Working Americans, and we beat the Democrats at their own game," Trump said.

He emphasized that many of his supporters gave donations over and over again.

" ... in certain cases where they would give too much, we would promptly refund their contributions. Our overall dispute rate was less than 1% of total online donations, a very low number. This is done by Dems also," Trump explained.

He claimed that The New York Times knew these details but buried them in their Saturday story. Trump once again accused the Democrats of mail-in ballot fraud, threatening union members with loss of their jobs if they didn't vote Democrat, having illegal immigrants vote and using deceased voters' identities to cast ballots in favor of current US President Joe Biden.

"Our fundraising efforts, working together with the Republican party, were all done legally ... The Election on the other hand, was massively rigged and stolen - and now look what is happening to our Country, and in particular at our southern border," Trump said.

He thanked the millions Americans who voted for him, donated or volunteered.

US President Joe Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. However, Trump insistently refused to concede, alleging vote fraud, although his campaign has lost nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed before Biden's inauguration.

In January, Trump, who continues to insist that the November presidential election in the US was rigged, became the first outgoing American leader to skip an inauguration since 1879, when Andrew Johnson did not attend Ulysses Grant's swearing in.

In March, in his first major public appearance since leaving office, Trump said at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando that he might run for president again. Trump also called for an election reform in the US.