Trump Claims Tens Of Thousands Of Votes Received Illegally In Pennsylvania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that tens of thousands of votes were received illegally after polls closed in crucial swing state Pennsylvania.

Trump disputes the rule that allows polling centers to receive ballots after closing polls so long as they were sent out before a certain deadline, something Pennsylvania and numerous other states have allowed.

"Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states," Trump tweeted.

More Stories From World

