Trump Claims Victory In US Presidential Election, Twitter Designates Post

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Trump Claims Victory in US Presidential Election, Twitter Designates Post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) US president and presidential hopeful Donald Trump said on Twitter on Monday that he had won the vote, with the media platform marking the tweet as potentially misleading as the official results are still pending.

A controversy around who won the presidential election is still ongoing in the United States as major US media agencies attributed the victory to Trump's rival, Democrat candidate Joe Biden, citing their own projections while the official results were lacking.

Trump has accused Biden and the Democratic Party of massive electoral fraud.

"I WON THE ELECTION!" Trump said, with Twitter marking the statement with a notice in blue reading "Official sources called this election differently."

 The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.

Biden, in the meantime, has delivered a national address confirming he considers himself the victor.

