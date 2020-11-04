Trump Claims Victory, Says Halting Vote Count 'Fraud' on American Public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump in an address at the White House declared he won re-election, adding that this year's election is a fraud.

"This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country," Trump said early Wednesday morning.

"We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election."

Trump said he won the battleground states of Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and may still be in play in Arizona. He emphasized that he is winning big in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.