Trump Claims Voting Machines Down in Republican Georgia District, Election Official Denies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday claimed that Dominion voting machines are down in a Republican district in the state of Georgia during the Senate runoff elections, but a top election official swiftly rejected his allegations.

"Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour," Trump said via Twitter. "Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman Rick Allen."

However, Georgia's top election official Gabriel Sterling in a separate statement said the issue was resolved hours ago and the public had been notified immediately. Sterling added that every vote will be protected and counted.

"And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President," Sterling said.

The two Senate runoff races ongoing in Georgia will determine the balance of power in the chamber.

Incumbent Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are defending their seats against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. The result of the election will determine whether the Republicans or the Democrats will have a majority in the upper chamber of US Congress.

If both Democratic candidates secure two seats in the Senate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in position to cast the tie-breaking vote when necessary. However, if at least one Republican candidate wins re-election, it will be enough for Republicans to retain the majority in the Senate that will allow them to block much of the Democrat's agenda in a split government situation.

Trump and top Georgia officials, including Governor Brian Kemp, have been feuding as the president pressures them to invalidate certain votes in the presidential election in order to give him the win in the battleground state.