UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Claims Will Expose Voter Fraud In Georgia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Trump Claims Will Expose Voter Fraud in Georgia

US President Donald Trump hinted on Saturday at an upcoming announcement on vote rigging in the state of Georgia, where a hand recount showed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden still won

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) US President Donald Trump hinted on Saturday at an upcoming announcement on vote rigging in the state of Georgia, where a hand recount showed his Democratic challenger Joe Biden still won.

"Big voter fraud information coming out concerning Georgia. Stay tuned!" the sitting president tweeted.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said late on Friday he had certified the state's presidential election results, which gave the state to Biden, despite the audit process revealing irregularities in several counties.

Biden is projected by every major US media outlet as the winner, having gained overall 79.7 million votes (51.1%) to Trump's 73.7 million (47.2%). Trump, who has refused to concede, has filed lawsuits in multiple states to block certification, alleging vote fraud.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote Trump Georgia Media Million

Recent Stories

Aldar’s Noya on Yas Island sold out on first day

16 minutes ago

Number of Those Injured in Kabul Blasts Rises to 5 ..

1 minute ago

Beggary on rise in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Height of hypocrisy by PDM insisting upon holding ..

1 minute ago

Brazilian duo fire Beijing past FC Seoul, Ulsan be ..

12 minutes ago

458 new Covid-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.