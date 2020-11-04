UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Closely Trails Biden After Major Election Gains

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:20 AM

Trump Closely Trails Biden After Major Election Gains

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is closely trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden in electoral and popular votes, standing a good chance for reelection.

"We are looking really good all over the country. Thank you!" Trump tweeted.

Fox news estimates that Biden has secured 227 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win US presidency compared to Trump's 210. Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in popular endorsements - 49.7 to 48.7 percent.

Apart from predictable wins in their respective parties' strongholds, like California and New York for the Democrats, and Tennessee and Missouri for the Republicans, each of them claimed valuable battleground states.

Biden wins in Arizona and New Mexico, while Trump, according to Fox projections, has reclaimed far more coveted Texas, Florida and Ohio.

Results are significantly better for Trump than most preelection polls projected portraying him as an underdog of the campaign.

Races that will eventually determine the winner are still too early to call, including in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. In 2016, Trump sensationally flipped the so-called Rust Belt and eventually landed in the White House. Preliminary results in all three states favor the incumbent.

Related Topics

White House Trump New York Florida Mexico Democrats 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2020

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

8 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

10 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.