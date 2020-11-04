Trump Closely Trails Biden After Major Election Gains

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is closely trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden in electoral and popular votes, standing a good chance for reelection.

"We are looking really good all over the country. Thank you!" Trump tweeted.

Fox news estimates that Biden has secured 227 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win US presidency compared to Trump's 210. Biden is narrowly ahead of Trump in popular endorsements - 49.7 to 48.7 percent.

Apart from predictable wins in their respective parties' strongholds, like California and New York for the Democrats, and Tennessee and Missouri for the Republicans, each of them claimed valuable battleground states.

Biden wins in Arizona and New Mexico, while Trump, according to Fox projections, has reclaimed far more coveted Texas, Florida and Ohio.

Results are significantly better for Trump than most preelection polls projected portraying him as an underdog of the campaign.

Races that will eventually determine the winner are still too early to call, including in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. In 2016, Trump sensationally flipped the so-called Rust Belt and eventually landed in the White House. Preliminary results in all three states favor the incumbent.