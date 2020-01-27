UrduPoint.com
Trump Closes Double Digit Gap With Democrat Challengers, Moves To Statistical Tie - Poll

Mon 27th January 2020

Double digit leads by each leading Democratic presidential contender over US President Donald Trump last October all but disappeared in the past three months, with the president moving into a statistical tie in the same one on one matchups, according to a Washington Post/ABC poll on Monday

"Neither Trump nor Democrats hold a statistically significant advantage in any matchup," a Washington Post report explaining the poll said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently favored by 50 percent of registered voters while 46 percent support Trump, according to the poll results, while former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has 49 percent support to Trump's 46 percent.

The report described the latest results against Biden, Bloomberg and other leading candidates as a statistical tie "given the poll's four-point margin of sampling error among registered voters."

Senator Bernie Sanders held a 49-47 percent lead over Trump, Senator Amy Klobuchar 48-47 percent, and Senator Elizabeth Warren tied with Trump at 48 percent.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailed Trump at 45-48 percent, the report said.

The close matchups between Trump and Democrats represent a contrast with an October Washington Post/ABC poll in which Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg all held double-digit advantages over the US president, the report added.

The report posited that Trump's surge in the past three months is due to the booming economy.

Fewer than half of those surveyed were worried about maintaining their standards of living, a shift from 2016, when most expressed concern about losing their financial footing, according to the newspaper report.

The report also noted that the Senate impeachment trial coincided with a surge in Trump support among independent voters.

