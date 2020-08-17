UrduPoint.com
Trump Closes Gap With Biden, 15 Battleground States Too Close to Call - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) President Donald Trump has slashed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead from 14 percent to 4 percent since June and Biden only leads Trump by a 1 percent margin across the 15 crucial "battlefield states" that usually decide US national elections, a new CNN poll revealed on Monday.

Some 50 percent of registered voters will back Biden in the November 3 election while 46 percent say they will support Trump, the poll said.

The results mark a dramatic closing of the gap since June when an earlier CNN poll gave Biden a 14 percent lead over Trump.

The race is even closer in the 15 mainly heartland, so-called "purple" (neither red nor blue) or Battleground states where overall Biden received 49 percent support and Trump 48 percent support, the poll found.

In the 2016 election, Trump carried ten of those states decisively that brought him to victory while Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton only carried five of them.

Trump still remains the clear favorite of American men with 56 percent of them supporting him against only 40 percent for Biden, the poll found and middle aged voters between ages 35 and 64 were decisively for Biden in June, but now clearly favor Trump, the poll found.

