Trump Closes In On Biden Rematch After New Hampshire Win

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Donald Trump won the key New Hampshire Primary Tuesday, moving him ever closer to locking in the Republican presidential nomination and securing an extraordinary White House rematch with Joe Biden.

With around 80 percent of votes counted, Trump's winning margin hovered at about 11 percentage points, but his sole remaining challenger Nikki Haley vowed to fight on.

Trump, 77, attacked Haley in a rambling victory speech and said that when the primary contest reaches her home state of South Carolina, "we're going to win easily."

Trump's address was loaded with his trademark ominous warnings about immigration as he continued to lie about winning the 2020 election.

In her speech, Haley insisted the race was "far from over" and told supporters that Democrats actually want to run against her former boss, due to his record of sowing "chaos.

"

"They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat," Haley, 52, said.

Despite adding New Hampshire to his previous easy victory in Iowa -- and looking near unstoppable as he seeks to become the Republican candidate in November -- Trump kept to his hard-right messaging, with no hint of reaching out to the more moderate voters who supported Haley.

At one point swearing on primetime tv, Trump said the United States was a "failing country" and claimed that undocumented migrants were coming from psychiatric hospitals and prisons and "killing our country."

Biden responded by saying: "It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee."

"And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms -- from the right to choose to the right to vote," Biden said in a statement.

