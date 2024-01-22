Trump Closes In On Republican Presidential Nomination In New Hampshire
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Donald Trump aims to sew up the Republican presidential nomination after the contest narrowed to a two-horse race with Florida governor Ron DeSantis's withdrawal less than 48 hours before the New Hampshire Primary on Tuesday.
Short of a defeat in the Granite State, or a close second-place for his remaining rival Nikki Haley, the timeline to Trump's nomination as the candidate to face President Joe Biden in November could be greatly accelerated.
The ex-president won a crushing victory over DeSantis in Iowa last week, with Haley trailing in third, and no candidate has ever failed to claim the Republican crown after taking the two opening states.
That makes New Hampshire make-or-break for Haley, Trump's one-time UN ambassador, who trails her former boss in polling for what is seen as her strongest state.
With DeSantis out of the picture, Haley is seeking to rely on New Hampshire's high proportion of independents -- who are allowed to vote in either party's primary and typically break for more moderate candidates -- to mount what some analysts have described as her "last stand."
