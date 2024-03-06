Open Menu

Trump Comes Close To 'Super Tuesday' Clean Sweep: US Networks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Trump comes close to 'Super Tuesday' clean sweep: US networks

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Donald Trump won the first 13 Primary elections in the "Super Tuesday" states, including Texas and California, but lost out on a clean sweep after Nikki Haley's surprise upset in Vermont.

The former president, bidding for a sensational White House comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, hopes to take home an almost-decisive haul of delegates on Tuesday in his march to the Republican Party nomination.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia were all called by US networks for Trump, who expressed thanks on his Truth Social site as counts continued in the other Super Tuesday states across the country.

His longshot challenger, former UN ambassador Haley, narrowly won the northeast state of Vermont. She has so far refused to drop out of the race.

In the Democratic nomination contest, as expected, Biden won all of the 14 states to be called by US networks, though he was projected to lose to little-known challenger Jason Palmer in the small Pacific Ocean territory of American Samoa.

Polling averages from RealClearPolitics show Trump two points ahead of Biden in a one-on-one match-up in the November election.

Related Topics

Election United Nations White House Trump Virginia Palmer Samoa SITE March November 2020 All From Race

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at ..

PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today

27 minutes ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

51 minutes ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

14 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

14 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

14 hours ago

More Stories From World