Trump Comments on Situation in Afghanistan Calling It Major Defeat in US History

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul that the recent developments in Afghanistan are a major failure of the current US administration.

"What [US President] Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!" Trump said in a Sunday statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul to negotiate the transfer of power with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who then stepped down and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

On Saturday, Biden authorized the deployment of up to 5,000 US troops in Afghanistan to ensure a safe evacuation of US diplomatic personnel. US media reported on Sunday that the Pentagon authorized the deployment of an additional 1,000 US troops to facilitate US citizens' evacuation from Kabul, bringing the total number of troops to be stationed in Afghanistan temporarily to 6,000.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of international troops from the country. Biden said the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan should be completed by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.