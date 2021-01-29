Trump Commits to Help Elect Republicans in 2022 House, Senate Races - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Former President Donald Trump has promised to campaign for Republican candidates running for the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections of November 2022, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022," McCarthy said on Thursday. "For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped."

Polls show Trump has retained the enthusiastic support of his Republican base despite losing the November 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden - an outcome he continues to dispute.

"House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country," McCarthy said.

McCarthy accused the Democrats who now control both chambers of Congress of putting forward a divisive agenda, including impeaching Trump after he had become a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs.