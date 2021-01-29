UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Commits To Help Elect Republicans In 2022 House, Senate Races - Congressman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Trump Commits to Help Elect Republicans in 2022 House, Senate Races - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Former President Donald Trump has promised to campaign for Republican candidates running for the US House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections of November 2022, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022," McCarthy said on Thursday. "For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped."

Polls show Trump has retained the enthusiastic support of his Republican base despite losing the November 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden - an outcome he continues to dispute.

"House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country," McCarthy said.

McCarthy accused the Democrats who now control both chambers of Congress of putting forward a divisive agenda, including impeaching Trump after he had become a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs.

Related Topics

Election Senate Minority Trump November Democrats Congress 2020 Media All Jobs

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

5 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

3 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

3 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

3 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.