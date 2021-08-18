WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump compared the annual state expenses for operation in Afghanistan with the Russian military budget.

"We were spending $42 billion a year. Think of it, 42 billion.

I understand Russia spends $50 billion a year for their entire military, we are spending $42 billion," Trump told Fox news' Sean Hannity.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.