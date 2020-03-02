UrduPoint.com
Trump Confident In Afghan Government's Capacity To Lead Peace Process With Taliban - Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Confident in Afghan Government's Capacity to Lead Peace Process With Taliban - Ghani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday he had a phone call with US President Donald Trump, who assured him of his confidence in Kabul's ability to lead the peace process with the Taliban.

The United States signed a peace deal with the Taliban on Saturday, paving the way for intra-Afghan talks. The negotiations are expected to begin on March 10.

"I received a phone call from [Trump] today, congratulating me on yesterday's important developments with regards to the evolving peace process.

POTUS expressed his confidence in the Afghan government's leadership and state capacity to lead the next steps in process," Ghani tweeted.

The US-Taliban pact for bringing peace to Afghanistan after 19 years of conflict sets a 14-month deadline for US and allied troops to leave the country. Afghan rivals are expected to agree a permanent ceasefire and create an Islamic government that will take over after the settlement process ends.

